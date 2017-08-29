Seven jailed 25 years for aggravated robbery

Seven men involved in the aggravated robbery that took place in Mwami Border area in Chipata last year, have been sentenced to 25 years each, by the Chipata High Court this morning.

Facts before the court are that the convicts, on October 14th 2016, attacked Godfrey Sakala, at his residence in Mwami border area and robbed him of his property which includes a vehicle, a pistol and money.

The convicts are Steven Mafuta, Michael Lungu, Emmanuel Mulenga, Oliva Banda, Ricker Ndila Masudu, Royd Mutuku and Kingson Phiri.

Lusaka based Judge Maria Mapani Kawimbe, said after a serious evaluation on the matter, the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts have been found guilty to the offence because there was overwhelming evidence linking them to the crime.

And before mitigation, the state made an application stating that Steven Mafuta and Emmanuel Lungu, who were sentenced for different offences escaped from custody last year.

Chipata Correctional Facility Chief Inspector Costa Hangoma told the court that Mafuta was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labor on one count of aggravated robbery, while Lungu was sentenced to 5 years, on one count of burglary and theft.

Mr. Hangoma said the two escaped from custody in July last year.

And legal Aid Counsel Sally Fales Bwalya asked the court to exercise leniency, as all the accused were remorseful of their actions and that they are still young.

In delivering judgment, Judge Kawimbe said the court heard the mitigation but the offence the convicts committed is a felony and that there was overwhelming evidence linking them to the robbery case.

She sentenced them to 25 years each, effective from the day of their arrest, on November 4th 2016.

She advised them to appeal to the Supreme court of they are not satisfied with the judgment.

Meanwhile, relatives of the convicts could not hold on to their emotions as they broke down after the ruling.