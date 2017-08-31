MMD attacks UPND over prayer service

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy MMD has described the thanksgiving and prayer service held for UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema’s release from jail as political.

MMD National Chairperson for Agriculture, Chishala Chilufya says that the UPND should stop using the church to push its political agenda.

Mr. Chilufya told Breeze News that all the people who attended the prayer service were UPND sympathisers.