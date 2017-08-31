MMD attacks UPND over prayer service

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy MMD has described the thanksgiving and prayer service held for UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema’s release from jail as political.
MMD National Chairperson for Agriculture, Chishala Chilufya says that the UPND should stop using the church to push its political agenda.
Mr. Chilufya told Breeze News that all the people who attended the prayer service were UPND sympathisers.
He charged that no one from strong opposition political parties including the ruling PF was allowed to attend the prayer service.
Mr. Chilufya says that Mr. Hichilema owes Zambians an apology for how his motorcade behaved against the presidential motorcade in Mongu during the Kuomboka ceremony.
Speaking during the prayer service, the UPND leader said that he had forgiven all those that were involved in his brutal arrest and incarceration.
Mr. Hichilema called on his supporters and Zambians as a whole to put aside all the hate they might have over what transpired in the recent past for the sake of unity.