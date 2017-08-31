EWSC told to adhere to the water quality monitoring guidelines

The National Water Supply and Sanitation Council NWASCO has called on Eastern Water and Sewerage Company to adhere to the water quality monitoring guidelines in order to ensure that water supplied to the residents is clean and safe.

NWASCO Public Relations and Communications Manager Mpunga Chipepo Simukwai says Eastern Water and Sewerage Company has not been displaying the quarterly water quality results as required in the Water Quality Monitoring Guidelines.

Ms. Simukwai notes that despite improvements in hours of supply in most towns, improved record keeping and maintaining average collection efficiency of above 95 per cent, there are areas that need attention.