Cargill to cease operations in Chipata

Cargill has reached an agreement with Parrogate Ginnery Limited to purchase Cargill’s cotton gin, maize mill as well as land, buildings and equipment associated with Cargill’s operations in Chipata.

The transaction is subject to clearance by the relevant competition authorities.

Brendon de Boer, who is Regional Lead for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain Business in sub-Sahara Africa confirmed to Breeze News.