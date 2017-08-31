Cargill to cease operations in Chipata

Cargill has reached an agreement with Parrogate Ginnery Limited to purchase Cargill’s cotton gin, maize mill as well as land, buildings and equipment associated with Cargill’s operations in Chipata.
The transaction is subject to clearance by the relevant competition authorities.
Brendon de Boer, who is Regional Lead for Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain Business in sub-Sahara Africa confirmed to Breeze News.
Mr. de Boer says that in Parrogate Ginnery Limited., Cargill has found a buyer, who will secure a future for the cotton and maize operations in Chipata.
He says that Parrogate’s extensive experience with cotton origination and ginning operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as well as its considerable network in the region will allow it to successfully continue operations in Chipata.
Mr. de Boer says that once the transaction is completed, Parrogate will run the cotton gin and maize mill as a viable business operation, providing cotton seed to farmers and buying cotton for the gin from the local communities.
He says that Cargill’s other business activities in Zambia are not impacted by this transaction and the company will continue to operate normally.