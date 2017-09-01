Three arrested for human trafficking

Police have arrested three foreign nationals in a suspected anti-human trafficking case involving 21 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya says that 13 of the 21 are children aged been 2 and 14 while the remaining 8 are juveniles aged between 15 and 19.

Mr. Chilufya says that those arrested are Regina Musonoya aged 30, a Malawian national of Lilongwe, Kiputa Leo aged 43 of Katanga Province in DRC and Benjamin Numi Banza 43, a Congolese of Katanga Province in DRC.