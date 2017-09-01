Hippo terrorises some Chadiza residents

A hippo is reported to be terrorising some farmers of Naviluli Ward in Chadiza district.

Naviluli Ward Councillor Misheck Mbewe told Breeze News in Chadiza that the animal has destroyed vegetables in people’s gardens along Katiula Stream.

Mr. Mbewe says that the animal is raising fear among people in the area adding that farmers have stopped going to their gardens for fear of being attacked by the animal.