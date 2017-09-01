Youth organisation demands full YDF loan recovery

Government has been challenged to take action on beneficiaries of YDF, Youth Development Fund to pay back the loans.

Youth Development Foundation YDF Executive Director, Chinoya Muyeye, says there are reports that a number of youths, who accessed loans under the YDF have not paid back.

Speaking during a YDF media interactive meeting this morning, Mr. Muyeye says the affected youths should commit themselves in paying back the loans to allow others access the loans.