Some farmers in Mkaika face maize market challenge

Farmers of Philipo village in Mkaika Constituency of Katete district are stuck with their maize because of long distances to maize markets.

Headman Philipo says the reduction of satellite depots by FRA, the Food Reserve Agency, has greatly affected farmers this year.

The headman says farmers are failing to ferry their maize to the markets because they cover a distance of about nine kilometres, adding that transporters have taken advantage of the situation.