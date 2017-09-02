MMD suspends alliance with PF

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy MMD in Eastern Province has suspended its working relationship with the ruling PF, Patriotic Front Party with immediate effect.
MMD Provincial Spokesperson Zephaniah Kaleya says that this follows demands by the PF in Eastern Province to have MMD President Felix Mutati removed as finance minister.
Speaking to Breeze News, Mr. Kaleya says that the MMD will no longer work with the PF although it will continue to support President Edgar Lungu until his term expires.
He says that the MMD is disappointed that the PF leadership yesterday presented a petition to the party Secretary General demanding the resignation of Mr. Mutati from his Ministerial position.
Mr. Kaleya says that the allegation by the PF that Mr. Mutati has been on a tour to revamp the MMD with a mission to destabilise the PF in Eastern Province is false.
Mr. Kaleya says that although the MMD is currently carrying out an exercise to revamp the party, Mr. Mutati has not played any active role despite being the party leader.
He has called upon President Edgar Lungu to dissolve the PF Provincial committee, which he has described as a thorn in the flesh.