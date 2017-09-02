MMD suspends alliance with PF

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy MMD in Eastern Province has suspended its working relationship with the ruling PF, Patriotic Front Party with immediate effect.

MMD Provincial Spokesperson Zephaniah Kaleya says that this follows demands by the PF in Eastern Province to have MMD President Felix Mutati removed as finance minister.

Speaking to Breeze News, Mr. Kaleya says that the MMD will no longer work with the PF although it will continue to support President Edgar Lungu until his term expires.