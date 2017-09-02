Illegal developers warned against building on hill slopes

The local authority in Chipata has warned people against putting up illegal structures on hill slopes.
Chipata City Council Town Planner, Edward Zulu, says the council has observed that there is an increase in the number of people putting up illegal structures on hill slopes in the district.
Speaking during The Voice Program on Breeze FM Saturday morning, Mr. Zulu says the local authority will soon take action on illegal developers, especially those building on hill slopes.
He agreed that there are some plots, which have been allocated in hill slopes by the council such as those in Moth extension.
He, however, says developers putting up structures in Magazine and Katopola area are doing so at their own risk, because their structures will be demolished, as the council has not given any permit to developers.
And Chipata City Council Public Relations Officer, Agnes Banda, says people should follow right procedures when putting up structures.
Meanwhile, a resident of Kapata Township, Mathews Kachali, says there is need for the local authority to take action, especially at Katopola hill, because the situation is compromising hygiene.