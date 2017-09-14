Kutila Nsembe traditional ceremony of the Nsenga on this weekend

Preparations for this year’s Kutila Nsembe traditional ceremony of the Nsenga people in Petauke district, slated for this Saturday have reached an advanced stage.

The ceremony, whose main aim is to pay homage to the ancestral spirits, is held in Mwanjawanthu Chiefdom.

Chieftainess Mwanjawanthu’s Royal Establishment family spokesperson Ananias Chirwa says all is set for the ceremony which will be held this weekend.

Mr. Chirwa told Breeze News that among the notable people who have already confirmed to be in attendance, include Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people, Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo, Chief Magodi of the Ngoni people and former Chief Justice Ernest Sakala.

He says the ceremony is important because it unifies the Nsengas and other people from different ethnic groups.