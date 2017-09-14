Over 900 girls fall out of school

About 974 girls dropped out of school as at March 31st 2017 in Eastern Province.

Provincial Education Officer Allan Lingambe says the affected girls dropped out of school for various reasons, which include early marriages, illnesses and failure by parents and guardians to financially support them.

Dr. Lingambe however, says that the number of girls dropping out of school has reduced compared to the past years.

He told Breeze News that this is because of the introduction of the re-entry policy.

Dr. Lingambe says 1,134 girls who dropped out of school last year, are back in school.

He says with the help from traditional leaders and sensitization on the matter, 22 girls were retrieved from marriages in the first term this year.