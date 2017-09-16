Two men in court for stealing 51 chickens

Two men and a juvenile of Chipata district yesterday appeared for plea in the Chipata Magistrate Court, for stealing 51 chickens and two bags of feed valued at 2,232 Kwacha.

Moses Wynter Njobvu aged 20, and Edward Lungu aged 22 admitted the charge while the juvenile denied the charge.

The juvenile told the court that he was picked by his friends and that he did not know that they had an intention of stealing.

The matter is before Resident Magistrate Borniface Mwala.

The three stood charged with one count of breaking into a building and committing a felony, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court are that the three, on September 12th 2017, broke and entered into a poultry house, at Kamoto Farms and stole 51 chickens and two bags of feed valued at 2,232 Kwacha.

Magistrate Mwala has set September 18th, 2017 as a date for written facts, in the case of Moses and Edward, while the juvenile will appear for another mention.