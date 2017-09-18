UPND 2018 budget expectations

The United Party for National Development UPND says that it expects government to allocate more resources to the Agriculture and health sectors in the 2018 national budget.

The UPND further wants more resource allocation to education, processing industry and poverty eradication.

UPND Provincial Spokesperson, Victor Mbuzi says that the agriculture sector needs more money that should facilitate timely and effective input distribution.

Mr. Mbuzi further says that the health sector needs effective supply of drugs in all health facilities while education needs more money for infrastructure development especially in rural schools.

He says that particular attention should also be made to put up processing industries for farm produce like cotton and tobacco, which will create jobs for local people.

Mr. Mbuzi further says that more allocation of resources to poverty eradication is vital to reduce the high levels of poverty in the country.