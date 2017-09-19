Eastern Water goes for bailiffs to recover K 9 billion debt

Over 5,600 customers who owe Eastern Water and Sewerage Company have been given seven days, in which to settle their bills or face bailiffs.

This is in a bid to recover about 9.6 million Kwacha owed to the company in unsettled bills.

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company, Public Relations Officer Christabel Malama, says the affected customers are those who owe the company more than two months bills.

She says court bailiffs will start collecting property that will be equivalent to what customers owe, for those who will fail to pay the water bills within seven days.

She says the company has decided to use court bailiffs because there are some customers who have not been paying for more than six months.

And company managing director, Lytone Kanowa says that the company is owed about 9.6 million Kwacha and about half of the amount is owed by government departments while the rest is owed by commercial and domestic clients.