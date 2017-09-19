Theft of motor bikes on the increase in Eastern Province

Police in Eastern Province have observed that there is an increase in cases of theft of motor bikes.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya, says that police are concerned over the development, because theft of motorbikes is increasing in all the districts.

Mr. Chilufya says Zambians are conniving with Malawians to steal motor bikes and remove engines, which they later sell in the neighbouring country.

He says that the motorbike engines are being sold to fishermen in Malawi, where they use them on boats.

Mr. Chilufya says that police in the province are working together with their colleagues from Malawi in order to bring to book the culprits.

Meanwhile ZANIS reports that Mr. Chilufya says police are investigating a theft case at Mount Meru Filling Station in Chipata district.

Mr. Chilufya could, however neither disclose the total sum of money that was stolen nor details on the matter, as police from the Criminal Investigations Department, CID, are still investigating the matter.

He says that details on the matter will be given once investigations are completed.