Cooperative receives tractors from government in Chadiza

Government has handed over two Honda Tractors to Mwandipeza Co-operative of Zingalume Village in Chief Zingalume’s area in Chadiza District.

Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary, Felix Phiri says Chadiza is one of the areas identified where value addition processes can be done.

Dr. Phiri says this is due to high levels of agriculture products recorded in the district.

He says that government will continue empowering women by giving them all necessary support in agricultural business.

Dr. Phiri says government will work with women co-operatives to bring economic development in the area.

He says that 70 percent of membership in the co-operatives should be women and only 30 percent men.

The permanent secretary has appealed to Mwandipeza Co-operative members to utilize the tractors well and make sure that the money generated from the project is not abused by men in the co-operative.

And Mwandipeza co-operative chairperson, Ireen Phiri, says the two tractors will help improve the farming methods and improve on the crop yield among women in the area.

She has, however, asked government to help her co-operative with roofing sheets as the co-operative has already moulded more than 15,000 bricks for the construction of a storage shed.