CCZ wants pro-poor 2018 national budget

The Council of Churches in Zambia in Eastern Province says it expects a pro-poor budget as government prepares to present the 2018 national budget on September 29th 2017.

CCZ Provincial Chairperson Sonye Banda says the budget should have a serious focus on reducing high poverty levels in the country.

Reverend Banda says that in his address to the nation, during the opening of the second session of the 12th National Assembly, President Edgar Lungu said government is working tirelessly to reduce poverty levels in the country.

He says that the budget should therefore, be in line with the pronouncements made by the head of state.

Reverend Banda says the budget should also focus on agriculture as it is one of the sectors that empower indigenous Zambians economically.

He added that the agriculture sector has helped in boosting the national GDP, Gross Domestic Product.