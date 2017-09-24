Nsenga chiefs told to reslove wrangles

Government has advised traditional leaders in the region to resolve their chiefdom wrangles in a peaceful manner.

Eastern Province Permanent Chanda Kasolo, says said that land must be effectively and efficiently administered as it has a potential to bring untold misery as has been the case in some countries.

He was speaking at the Tuwimba traditional ceremony of the Nsenga people in Nyimba district.

The ceremony was held under the theme, ‘Promoting National Development by Preserving Culture and Tradition for the future Generations in Fighting Gender Based Violence GBV, Early and Child Marriages and HIV and AIDS,’

Mr. Kasolo says chiefs should not allow divisions due to land wrangles but maintain peaceful in the administration of the precious resource.

And Mr. Kasolo advised the Nsenga chiefs to rise above their differences and unite.

He observed that there are ten Nsenga chiefs in the province and that only a few were present at the ceremony, signifying differences among traditional leaders.

Mr. Kasolo says Government recognizes the contribution of traditional leaders towards effective governance of communities in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kasolo reiterated Government’s commitment to accelerating the implementation of road projects as a means of improving connectivity and transportation of goods and services.

Mr Kasolo says government has identified a number of Greenfield railway projects that will link the country to the Eastern and Western ports of Africa through Serenje via Petauke linking the country to the port of Nacala in Mozambique.

The Permanent Secretary also stressed Government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promoting creativity in order to stimulate self-reliance among people in the Eastern Province.

He also announced that Government released funding for the construction of phase two of Nyimba district hospital.

He also stated that something will be done to electrify Kacholola whose development has lagged behind due to lack of electricity.

In the area of access to water, Tasila Lungu donated boreholes that will be constructed in Nyimba in addition to the eleven that will be drilled by Government.

Mr. Kasolo also stated that Government will soon complete the construction of chieftainess Nyanje’s palace and start the construction of other chiefs’ palaces.

And Mr. Kasolo says Government captured 5,615 under the Social Cash Transfer scheme and that will soon start the disbursement of funds to the selected beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, chiefs in Nyimba district have praised President Edgar Lungu for spearheading the fight against child and early pregnancies in the country.

The four traditional leaders said through Secretary of the Nsenga Royal Association, Festus Phiri that the head of state was conferred as champion of Gender Based Violence, GBV, early marriages and HIV and AIDS because of his contributions in the fight against the social vices.

He also stated that all chiefs in Nyimba support the stance taken by the head of state making it mandatory for all people seeking health care services to undergo routine counseling and testing to make those found positive access treatment early.

The traditional leaders also appealed to Government to expedite the construction of phase two of Nyimba district hospital.

And Mr. Phiri lamented that the construction of health posts in Nyimba has not yet started.

He explained that out of 560 health posts that were to be built countrywide, six were allocated to the district but that not even one has been built so far.

The traditional leaders also called on Government to electrify Chibale, Kacholola and Hofmeyer secondary schools under the Rural Electrification Authority project, REA.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Luembe said Nyimba district has not fully benefitted from some of Government’s developmental programmes such as the agriculture mechanization, dip tank construction and the upgrading of township roads.

Senior Chief Luembe stressed the need for Government to increase the maize floor price to enable farmers in the district benefit from production of the grain.