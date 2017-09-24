Nyau dancers terrorise villagers in Chief Chikuwe

Nyau dancers have reportedly terrorized people at Labani Village in Chief Chikuwe’s area in Chipata district.

A source, who did not want to be named, told Breeze News that trouble started when someone burnt down the highly secret location for the Gule Wamkulu, called Dambwe or Liunde.

And Chief Chanje, who is caretaker for Chikuwe chieftainship, confirmed receiving a report about the incident.

He explained that when he sent one of the indunas to investigate the matter, the leader of the Gule Wamkulu, known as Lumbwe, was not found in the village.

Chief Chanje has therefore, termed the group, which terrorized the villagers, as people, who just want to tarnish the image of Gule Wamkulu.

He said that he has asked the police to ensure that all those involved in the matter are arrested, because the real Gule Wamkulu stopped all performances immediately after the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony.

Chief Chanje re-emphasized that unless with exclusive permission from a chief, Gule Wamkulu is not allowed to perform during school days.

He said this is especially important during this period when pupils are preparing to write examinations.

Chief Chanje says apart from the police, he has also launched investigations to find the Lumbwe and make sure that all those involved are punished.