Government to engage foreign contractor to build palaces

Government says it will soon engage a foreign contractor, to undertake the construction of Chiefs palaces in the country.

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Permanent Secretary, Michael Pwete, says government has decided to engage a Chinese contractor.

He says this is because local contractors have failed to execute their work effectively.

Mr. Pwete says government is concerned with the slow pace at which construction works of palaces for Paramount Chief Mpezeni and Chieftainess Nyanje are moving.

He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo this morning.

Mr. Pwete says a Chinese company which has a branch in Zambia is willing to build the first 60 palaces.

He added that the contractor will start building the palaces using his own money.

Mr. Pwete says the contractor, who acknowledges the challenge government has of funding for certain projects, agreed to be paid once the funding is made available.

He says if the initiative works out, all the palaces will be constructed according to government’s plan.

Meanwhile, Provincial Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo, says it is unfortunate that local contractors have continued to disappoint government.

He stated that local contractors need a lot of supervision on both securing materials and the usage.

Mr. Kasolo says government hopes the construction of Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s palace will be completed before December this year.

He added that Chieftainess Nyanje’s palace can be completed within four months, if all the necessary materials are made available.