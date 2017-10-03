Eastern Water squeezes over K20,000 from clients

Over 20 thousand kwacha has been realized by Eastern Water and Sewerage Company, EWSC from 32 customers, who owed the company and had to be visited by the bailiffs.

Company Public Relations Officer Christabel Malama says the company engaged bailiffs two weeks ago, and that 90 per cent of those visited have cleared their water bills.

She says the exercise is being conducted in eight districts in the province, Chadiza, Chama, Chipata, Katete, Petauke, Nyimba, Lundazi and Mambwe.

Ms. Malama says the affected customers are those who have standing water bills for over two months.

She says over 500 customers were issued with warrants from bailiffs.

She adds that the company has in the recent years not managed to collect revenue from all customers, an action that has culminated in the debt of 9.6 million kwacha of unpaid water and sewerage services.