FRA told to pay farmers quickly

An organization representing farmers in Chipata, has expressed worry over the delay by FRA, Food Reserve Agency, to pay farmers their money.

Chipata District Farmers Association Coordinator Virgil Malambo says the delay by FRA to pay farmers their money is a source of worry, because this is the time farmers should start buying farming inputs.

He says the agency indicated that it will start paying farmers, two weeks after selling their maize, but that some farmers who have not yet been paid sold their maize to the agency in August.

Mr. Malambo says FRA has a capacity to pay farmers in time, because it has reduced the tonnage they have purchased from farmers this year.

He says the trend by the agency is unacceptable, adding that the statement by government that it wants to prioritize agriculture, as an engine for economic development will not be implemented if this trend continues.

He adds that FRA should therefore expedite the payment before the onset of the rains.