Breeze MD Retires

Breeze FM Founder and Director, Mike Daka, has retired from the radio station and active media involvement after working in the media industry for 45 years.

Mr. Daka announced his retirement last night at a farewell party for members of staff of the radio station held to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Breeze FM.

He said that there was need for change, renewal and preparations for a brighter future at Breeze FM radio station.

As part of the re-organisation of the radio station following Mr. Daka’s retirement, Breeze FM will relocate from its old building on plot number 866 Parirenyatwa Road to a new site within the Chipata Central Business District.

Mr. Daka started his career in journalism at the Zambia News Agency, ZANA, where he spent 17 years and rose from the position of Reporter to that of Editor-in-Chief.

He then worked as the Managing Director of the Zambia Institute of Mass Communication, ZAMCOM, for 13 years.

Mr. Daka established Breeze FM Radio Station in the year 2002 following the government’s decision to liberalise the broadcasting sector which ended the monopoly of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation.

He thanked the government, business community, civil society, the staff of the radio station, past and present, and the people of Eastern Province for helping to make Breeze FM the most effective channel of communication in Eastern Province and surrounding areas.

He assured members of staff, listeners and other stakeholders that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure continued operations of the radio station and expansion of its activities.

Mr. Daka was educated in Zambia, India, Germany and the United Kingdom and holds a Masters Degree in Journalism Studies.

He will settle on his farm in Kauzu Farm Block on the outskirts of Chipata.