Six nubbed for murder in Petauke district

Six criminal suspects have been arrested in Petauke district for allegedly killing an 82 year old man of Chinjili Village.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya has named the victim as Andisela Lungu, of Chief Nyamphande’s area.

Mr. Chilufya has told Breeze News the brutal murder incident occurred on Monday adding that the victim was attacked with stones and other blunt objects, which include sticks.

He says the victim was suspected of bewitching a relative of the suspects, which relative has since died.

Mr. Chilufya says the body of the victim is lying in Petauke District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

He named the suspects as headman Chinjili, aged 44 years, Mary Njobvu aged 18 years, Frederick Daka aged 55, Harrison Mwale aged 31, Alick Kapele aged 24, and, Jaston Daka, whose age is not known, all of Chief Nyamphande’s area.

Mr. Chilufya says investigations are on-going and that all the suspects are in Police custody.