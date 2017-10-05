Teachers commemorate World Teacher’s Day

Teachers in Chipata have joined the rest of the world in commemorating this year’s World Teacher’s Day which falls today.

In his opening remarks at the commemoration ceremony in Chipata, provincial education officer, Allan Lingambe, has challenged teachers to be professional.

He says there is need for teachers to be role models in society, if they are to be respected.

Dr. Lingambe says this is the day that teachers come together and reflect on the positive things they have done in society, especially in the teaching fraternity

The commemoration has been characterized with drama dances.

The teachers are celebrating their day under the theme, “Teaching Freedom, Empowering Teachers”.

Meanwhile some teachers in Chipata district have been working for more than two years in acting positions.

Zambia National Union of Teachers ZNUT District Chairperson Isaac Ngoma further says that some teachers who upgraded their qualifications as far back as 2013 have not been upgraded.

Mr. Ngoma said this when delivering his speech in Mpezeni Zone to commemorate Teacher’s Day this morning.

He implored government to update the schools establishment to make it responsive to the current population and demands.

And Mr. Ngoma has advised teachers to celebrate their achievements and positive contributions to national development.

He says that the commemoration of Teacher’s Day is an opportunity to raise awareness to members of the public on the role the teachers play in shaping the morals in society.

Mr. Ngoma states that it is therefore, important that as teachers commemorate their day, they reflect on what they have so far achieved and also identify areas that need improvement.