BETUZ defends teachers involved in politics

The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia, BETUZ has asked government to stop persecuting teachers, who are perceived to be supporting opposition political parties.

BETUZ Deputy General Secretary Henry Sinkala says it is uncalled for, for government to retire teachers on national interest for being perceived to be aligned to certain political parties.

Speaking during the commemoration of Teacher’s Day yesterday, Mr. Sinkala says some teachers have been transferred in unclear circumstances without being investigated.

He says every person has a right to belong to any political party that they feel has an agenda to develop the country.

But Mr. Sinkala was however, quick to caution the teachers against active politics, stating that civil servants should remain non- partisan.

He further says that the conditions of service for teachers remain largely neglected, which include the 2017 wage freeze.

Mr. Sinkala adds that government should improve the conditions of service for teachers.

And Teaching Council of Zambia, TCZ Senior Inspection Officer Henry Kamoko advised teachers to have a sense of self-esteem and be role models in society.

He says teachers should discharge their duties professionally, and be dedicated to their work, to help produce quality results for the leaners.

Mr. Kamoko says few teachers, who are a nuisance in society tarnish the general effort of the majority teachers, who are hard working.

Meanwhile, Acting Provincial Permanent Secretary Smith Mangalilo says it is the government’s role to empower teachers with all the necessary resources to ensure excellent execution of their duties.

He says government is committed to improving the conditions of service for teachers.