MP Makebi accused of neglecting parts of his constituency

Villagers of Kasamanda in Chief Msoro’s area in Mambwe district have complained over the poor state of roads.

The villagers have told Breeze News that roads especially those linking the area to Katete district have not been worked on for over 20 years.

One of the villagers, Bornface Simushi says that Malambo Member of Parliament, Makebi Zulu promised during the late Chief Msoro’s burial that the Msoro-Katete road would be rehabilitated in June this year but nothing has been done up to now.

Mr. Simushi says that the villagers feel disappointed that nothing has been done especially that the law maker, who is also provincial minister got more votes from the area, for him to win the August 11 parliamentary election.

He claimed that Mr. Zulu has not visited the area from the time he was voted MP for Malambo constituency.

And when contacted Mr. Zulu indicated that he would be visiting Kasamanda this weekend.

Mr. Zulu invited the media to accompany him so that they can appreciate the situation on the ground.