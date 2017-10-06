Over one million children trapped in child labour

Child labour still remains a challenge in society, as over one million children in Zambia are trapped in the problem.

Speaking when officiating at a two days training for the District Child Labour Committee, Chipata District Administrative Officer, Kapembwa Sikazwe, says majority of the children are working in the agricultural sector, which is the main economic activity for the province.

Mr. Sikazwe says the numbers are worrying because the district may be accounting for a bigger percentage of the children involved in child labour.

Mr. Sikazwe also noted that because Chipata district is near the borders with two countries, children in the district at a higher risk of being trafficked.

However, he says that government has made efforts in the fight against child labour.

He says government has enacted laws aimed at curbing the vice.

Mr. Sikazwe says government is happy that the District Child Labour Committee has continued itself to source for funds towards the fight against child labour.

The main aim of the training is to strengthen the capacity of the District Child Labour Committee in dealing with the problem of Child labour in the district.