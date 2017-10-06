Government to complete all running projects

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kennedy Malama says government is committed to ensuring that all running projects are completed on time before embarking on new ones.

He says that government will also ensure fair distribution of hospital services because this is essential in an effectively functioning health delivery system.

Dr Malama said this after inspecting infrastructure projects and health services which included maternal and child health, HIV/AIDS and Eye Hospital in Chipata.

The Permanent Secretary further inspected service provision at Chikoma Zonal Health Centre in Vubwi district.

Dr Malama, who is accompanied by Ministry of Health Director of Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services Dr Mzaza Nthele, is in Eastern Province checking on infrastructure projects and provision of health services.

The Permanent Secretary inspected Chipata and Vubwi district hospitals that are being constructed at the cost of 10 million Kwacha and 13 million Kwacha respectively.

He inspected the prefabricated Antiretro Viral Treatment centre at Chipata Central Hospital and maternity wing at Mwami Adventist Hospital where he commended the role the church has continued to play in supplementing government’s effort in the provision of health care services to the people.

Dr Malama says the focus is being placed on ensuring that hospitals have all the necessary competencies and making certain that they operate according to their level.

Dr Malama says that government will strengthen and expand clinical disciplines at all levels of hospital care and enhance the efficiency of patient care at all points.