One year child drowns

A one year two months old child has drowned in a well in Ibex Compound of Katete district.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the unfortunate incident to Breeze News this morning.

Mr. Chilufya says the father to the child, Samuel Banda aged 28 reported to police that his son Samuel Banda junior drowned in a well at his neighbour’s house.

The Police Commissioner has strongly appealed to members of the public in all communities to ensure that open water wells are properly secured and covered to safeguard against incidents of drowning.

Mr. Chilufya says that this is a safety issue which all households and community leaders ought to reinforce to protect the lives of vulnerable children, the elderly and the less fortunate members of the community.