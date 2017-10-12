Eastern Water recovers K38,000 from customers

Eastern Water and Sewerage Company has so far collected 38,000 Kwacha after engaging bailiffs to recover unsettled water bills amounting to 10.5 million Kwacha.

Company Commercial Manager Mukela Simbuwa says that the money was recovered from 57 out of 80 customers that have so far been visited by bailiffs.

Mr. Simbuwa says that the company has a list of about 5,000 customers, who make up the 10.5 million Kwacha debt.

He says that no debtor is being treated special by bailiffs unless those who have engaged the company to work out a debt repayment plan.

And company Public Relations Officer Christabel Malama says that water theft continues to be a problem the company is battling with although it is not at a large scale.

Ms. Malama says that the company has introduced a new facility where those who report illegal water connections will be given a reward of 500 or 1000 Kwacha.

She further indicated that the water utility is introducing a number of systems, which clients will be using to pay their bills instead of standing in queues.