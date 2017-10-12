PF defends Chipata Central MP

Patriotic Front PF Party members in Chipata Central Constituency have dismissed a statement by CSPR, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction that Chipata Central Member of Parliament Moses Mawere has abandoned the constituency.

PF Chipata Central Constituency, Information and Publicity Secretary Rabson Musendo and Constituency Youth Chairman Muhalakwa Kawana have described the statement as misleading.

They say that Mr. Mwere is among the leaders who have demonstrated development, stating that he has drilled boreholes, donated computers to schools and media houses and rehabilitated bridges in the constituency.

The duo says Mr. Mawere has been visiting his constituency several times from the time he was voted MP on August 11 last year.

On the issue of Youth Empowerment Fund, the duo says Mr. Mawere is ensuring that 250 youths benefit in Chipata Central Constituency.

They added that the MP has so far lobbied for funds to assist all streets kids in Chipata Central Constituency to enable them go back to school.

And PF Chipata Central Constituency Secretary Patrick Kalema says CSPR Provincial Coordinator Maxson Nkhoma should come out in the open and announce to the public that he is supporting an opposition political party and that he is also interested to contest as Member of Parliament.

Mr. Kalema says Mr. Nkhoma should not hide in the name of his organization, but tell the people what his agenda is, and stop criticizing leaders who are working hard in developing their constituencies