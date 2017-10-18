Breeze FM goes digital

Breeze FM radio station has today migrated from analogy to digital transmission.

The digital transmission starts barely two weeks after Breeze FM moved from Plot 866 Parirenyatwa Road to Plot 21/22 Parirenyatwa road opposite Wildlife Club.

The radio station procured state of the art equipment to ensure that it deliverers the best to its listeners and customers.

The radio station has now been operating for more than 15 years after starting its operations on October 5th, 2002.

With digital transmission, your number one radio station promises to continue meeting your needs in the world of broadcasting.