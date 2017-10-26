Collapsed houses in Nabvutika Compound cause desparation

Some residents in Nabvutika Compound of Chipata district are spending nights outside, after their houses collapsed during the last rainy season.

One of the affected residents, Moses Soko says no help has been rendered to him and his family since the incident in February.

Mr. Soko says the area councilor Naphtali Banda promised him that renovations will be done within two weeks, but that nothing has been done up to now.

And Kapata ward councilor Naphtali Banda says he will soon engage DMMU, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to help people whose houses collapsed after heavy rains experienced during last rainy season in Chipata.

The area councilor says he is aware of the situation, but that no help has been rendered from DMMU, since the incident occurred.

He however, says affected residents should be calm as he is doing everything possible to correct the situation.

The civic leader has also appealed to well-wishers to come on board and help those who need urgent attention.