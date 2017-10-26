Government introduces crop insurance

All farmers who will access government subsidized farming inputs under the 2017/2018 farming season are expected to make payments of 100 kwacha for insurance.

Provincial Agriculture Coordinator PACO, Roy Lumamba says this is to ensure farmers are covered for any loss incurred during their farming activities.

He says farmers have for many years incurred losses due to natural disasters such as drought, flooding and army worms.

The PACO says is it important for farmers to insure their crops in order to mitigate challenges they face.

Mr. Lumamba says the Ministry of Agriculture will be advised in due course, on the insurance company engaged for the program.

He says this means that farmers will this year deposit 500 kwacha, stating that the 100 kwacha will be channeled to the insurance company while 400 kwacha will be loaded in their e-voucher cards.