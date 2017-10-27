Sable Construction Company seriously monitored

Chipata City Council says it is closely monitoring works being carried out by Sable Construction Company on Kalindawlo road.

Town Clerk Davies Musenge has told Breeze News that the local authority wants to ensure that the works are of quality standard.

Mr. Musenge says that the council has already noticed that Sable seems to have improved in the way the tarring works are being carried out.

He however, says that the council is not happy with the pace at which the works are being done.

Mr. Musenge says that the contractor needs to quicken up the pace considering that the rain season is near.

He says that he is aware that the company will be forced to suspend the works during the rainy season, which might affect the period under which the project will be undertaken.

Mr. Musenge says that it will be important for Sable Construction Company to ensure that more works are done before the rains start.

Sable Construction Company is currently working on Kalindawalo road and East Rise road but the pace at which the contractor is working has raised concern among some residents.