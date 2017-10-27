A tractor assembly plant to be set up in Chipata district.

The Ministry of Defense in Partnership with the Minsk Tractor Works Company of Belarus will be setting up an assembly plant for Belarusian tractors in Chipata.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defense Steady Mwale says his ministry is trying to answer to the president’s vision of the armed force being proactive economically.

He says Eastern Province was chosen because it is a hub of agriculture activities and the assembly plant will help a lot of small scale farmers graduating from using hoes to using tractors.

Mr. Mwale says since the tractors will be assembled in the province, they will be cheaper than those that are imported from other countries.

He emphasized that project should not be politicized and is not meant for any one person, but for the development of the country as a whole.

And speaking during the same occasion, Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says Eastern deserves to be chosen for the tractor assembly plant as the province has the highest number of farmers, which will assist to grow the agriculture sector.

Mr. Kasolo further indicated that Chipata is perfectly placed and will make it easy to supply tractors within Zambia and neighbouring countries like Malawi and Mozambique.