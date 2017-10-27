Two wildlife officers freed over murder charge

The Chipata Magistrates’ Court yesterday entered a nolle prosequi in respect of two of the nine wildlife officers from Mambwe district who are charged with the murder of a suspect at Chinzombo wildlife detention cells last month.

And defence lawyer Mwangala Zaloumis from Dove Chambers Legal Practitioners has called for thorough investigation into the same matter.

This is the matter where Mataa Wamundila, Paul Zakaria Phiri, John Simon Banda, Benson Kanyembo, Kamona Sibulwa, Eunice Mbewe, Mike Mwale, Fred Kankyombo and Thomas Muyangwe are alleged to have murdered Jacob Mbewe.

When the case came up for mention, magistrate Pauline Mulenga released Kanyembo and Eunice Mbewe through a nolle prosequi.

But Ms. Zaloumis said it was unfortunate that the accused person had been in prison for a long time without being charged.

She said police should have done thorough investigations before subjecting the accused to stay in prison.

Magistrate Mulenga urged the state to expedite the investigation and address other concerns raised by the defence.

She later adjourned the matter to November 9, 2017 for another mention whilst waiting for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Mr. Mbewe’s death was received with mixed feelings by the local people in Mambwe prompting Senior Chief Nsefu to deny the wildlife authorities and law enforcement officers from burying his body in the district.

The deceased was however buried in Chipata.