UPND advises government against creation of new districts

Government has been advised to discontinue the exercise of creating new districts.

United Party for National Development UPND says the exercise should be suspended because most projects in new districts created by late President Michael Sata have stalled.

Provincial Spokesperson Victor Mbuzi told Breeze News that government seems not to have resources to complete all the projects in the new districts.

Mr. Mbuzi says that new districts like Sinda and Vubwi still have a number of things that are lucking and wondered why government would want to create more new districts.

He says that the UPND would like to advise government to demarcate constituencies, which are vast so that they start to receive more resources for development.

Mr. Mbuzi states that if constituencies like Chasefu, Chipangali, Kasenengwa, Msanzala and Lumezi are demarcated they will receive more allocation of CDF, Constituency Development Fund.

He has argued that an area does not need to be created a district to receive development but the commitment of area representatives like MPs and councillors towards development.

Mr. Mbuzi further says that areas, which can be turned into districts, are already known, like Chiparamba, Msoro and Feni.