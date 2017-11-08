PF Petauke district boss suspended

The Patriotic Front PF Party in Eastern Province has suspended Petauke District Chairperson Sandford Mwanza for disloyalty and treacherous conduct.

The party has instead appointed vice provincial chairperson Godwin Phiri to act as district chairperson for Petauke district.

This is according to a statement released to Breeze News signed by Provincial Secretary Joseph Kolosa.

Mr. Kolosa says Mr. Phiri will continue acting until the case involving Mr. Mwanza is concluded.

He says the action has been taken after consultation from PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

Mr. Kolosa has urged PF members in the province to remain loyal to the ruling party and conduct themselves in a manner that will bring patriotism in the party.

And when contacted for a comment, suspended PF Petauke District Chairperson Sandford Mwanza says he cannot react to his suspension, because he has not yet received the suspension letter.

He told Breeze News that he needs to see the charges that are in the letter, for him to comment over the matter.

Mr. Mwanza added that he was verbally informed that he has been suspended from the party.