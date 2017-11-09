Mambwe records increase in chicken pox

The Ministry of Health in Mambwe district has recorded an increase in cases of Chicken Pox from 80 to 349 in the third quarter.

Mambwe District Acting Public Health Officer Moses Sakala says the district has also recorded an increase in the number of diarrhoea cases from 136 to 219 in the same quarter.

Mr Sakala observes that the increase in the number of patients with chicken pox is attributed to the challenges being faced by the department to isolate patients from other members of the community.

He notes that many people do not pay particular attention to such cases such that even school going children who have the infection are allowed to attend class by the school administration as opposed to staying home.

Mr Sakala has expressed sadness over the ignorance of some community members to come forward and receive the relevant vaccination against chicken pox, even after receiving the necessary sensitization.

And Mr Sakala disclosed that diarrhoea samples have been sent to the laboratory in order to ascertain the cause of the sudden rise in diarrhoea cases in the district.