Government told to protect albinos

An organisation representing people with disabilities has called on government to put in place measures to protect albinos.

Centre for Disability Right Advocate say that there is need to ensure that people with albinism in the country are protected from attacks.

This follows a recent incident in Chama district where unknown people attacked and chopped off the hand of a 19 year old albino girl.

The Director for Centre for Disability Right Advocate Chibale Lungu says that the development is worrying because it comes a few weeks after another albino was attacked in Lundazi District.

Mr. Lungu says that people involved in these gruesome acts need to be stopped before they start going to areas where there is a large population of albinos.

He says that his organization wants government to move quickly to protect people with albinism because they are also human beings with a right to life.