Traders in Chadiza increase cement prices

Traders in Chadiza district have increased the price of cement from 68 Kwacha to 90 Kwacha.

A check by Breeze News also revealed that there is a shortage of the commodity with only two shops having the commodity.

The commodity which was selling between 68 and 70 Kwacha is now selling at between 87 and 90 Kwacha.

According to some residents spoken to by Breeze News, the 22 Kwacha increase on the 50 kilogramme bag is unjustifiable.

John Phiri said that the increase in the price will greatly affect the building projects many people have embarked on in the district.

He said that traders have taken advantage of the shortage of cement in the district to increase the price.

Mr. Phiri explained that people selling building blocks have already increased the price of blocks following the increase in the price of cement.

Mr. Phiri has called on the suppliers and traders to consider reducing the price of cement from 90 Kwacha to a reasonable price.