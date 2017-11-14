Man commits suicide after fight with wife

A 43 year old man of Chief Kalindawalo’s area in Petauke district has committed suicide after thinking that he had murdered his wife.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Alex Chilufya has confirmed the incident to Breeze News, which happened yesterday.

Mr. Chilufya says that Moses Mwanza of Ndikula village seriously assaulted his 36 year old wife Regina Phiri, when he hit her with a hammer on the forehead after a domestic dispute.

He says that when his wife fainted, Mwanza thought she had died prompting him to take insecticide by way of committing suicide.

Mr. Chilufya says that both husband and wife were rushed to Minga Mission Hospital where they were treated.

However, while Regina Phiri responded to treatment and recovered, Mwanza succumbed and died at 05:00 hours.

The police commissioner says that the body of Mwanza is lying in Minga Mission Hospital awaiting post-mortem and burial.