Tarring works on Kalindawalo road suspended

Tarring works on Kalindawalo road in Chipata district have temporarily been suspended due to lack of funds.

Sable Construction Company Managing Director, Nazir Aloo has confirmed the development to Breeze News.

Mr. Aloo says that the company has opened up the road without works being completed because it is waiting for funds from NRFA, the National Road Fund Agency.

He says that the company is supposed to put another thick layer of bitumen on the road before it could have been opened to motorists.

Mr. Aloo says that he is currently not sure when funds will be made available for the road works to be completed.

The Kalindawalo road is now being used by motorists with only a thin layer of bitumen, which is expected to ware off within a short period of time.