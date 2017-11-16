Man senetenced 20 years for defilement

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 29 year old man of Sinda district to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour, on one count of defilement.

Appearing before Lusaka based Judge Mwila Chitabo for sentencing was Kafita Banda.

Facts of the matter are that Banda, on April 18th 2016, had carnal knowledge of his 10 year old niece, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In mitigation, the convict who spoke through Senior Legal Aid counsel John Phiri asked the court to exercise leniency as he is a first offender who is sorry for his action.

He said the convict is a young man who can easily be rehabilitated if given another chance.

But when passing ruling, Judge Chitabo said the court had heard his mitigation but said that at his age, the convict is expected to show leadership in society and protect the wellbeing of children.

He said after carefully considering the record of proceedings from the lower court and looking at the medical report presented to the court, he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Banda had carnal knowledge of a minor.

He said the convict’s action will have a long psychological problem to the victim and therefore sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour, with effect from the day of his arrest.

The Judge advised him to appeal to the higher Court if he is not satisfied with the ruling.