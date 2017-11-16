K400,000 to be released for bridges

Government is to release 400,000 Kwacha towards rehabilitation of Lutembwe Bridge on Kagunda road and culverts on Chipata-Magwero road.

Road Development Agency RDA Regional Engineer, Thomas Zimba has confirmed to Breeze News.

Mr. Zimba says that works on the bridge and culverts will start immediately after the money is made available by government.

And Chipata Central Member of Parliament Moses Mawere says that the 400,000 Kwacha is part of the 1.5 million Kwacha, which will be released by the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to some constituencies in Eastern Province.

Mr. Mawere says that he has been assured that the money will reflect in the RDA account today so that works can start immediately.

He however, says that if the money delays to come, Chipata City Council has agreed to borrow some money from the equalisation fund to do the works.

Mr. Mawere says that he is aware that the Lutembwe Bridge and culverts on Magwero road need agent attention to facilitate movement of people and vehicles.