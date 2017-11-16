EPCCI advises government on mineral desposits

Government has been urged to properly plan and identify reliable resource areas to avoid illegal mining activities in the country.

Reacting to government’s decision to revoke exploration mining licenses in Petauke and Vubwi districts, Eastern Chamber of Commerce and Industry EPCCI President Thomas Mtonga says that there was a situation of lawlessness in the respective areas.

Mr. Mtonga says the illegal mining activities conducted in the areas are a wakeup call to government, stating that for a long time, the deposits of gold have been laying idol in the province.

He says this is why government should have a resource map, to determine areas, which are rich in natural resources, so that certain things are done in a proper way.

Mr. Mtonga however says in terms of policy, when a person has a mining right, they are protected under the law in executing their activities.

He says assurance of permission to conduct business in the country by investors can be affected if government grants and later withdraws licenses from investors.