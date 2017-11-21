Damaged bridges in Chief Ndake’s area create problems for villagers.

Nyimba District Commissioner Colonel Peter Kunda Kaisa has appealed to relevant authorities within government to consider repairing two damaged bridges in Chief Ndake’s area.

Speaking in an interview with Breeze News, Colonel Kaisa says the two bridges, Msima and Kapakasa were damaged during the 2016- 2017 rain season and have not been repaired.

Colonel Kaiza says that the two damaged bridges have resulted in motorists failing to cross to the other side.

He says that ambulances have equally been affected as they are unable to pick patients from the villages across the bridges to the hospital.

The district commissioner added that the situation was reported to relevant authorities some time ago, but the district is still waiting for funds to have the two bridges repaired.